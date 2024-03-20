Watch Now
Pop-up Korean art museum opens in Ellicott City

Buncheong, or punch'ong, ware is a traditional form of Korean stoneware
Buncheong, or punch'ong, ware is a traditional form of Korean stoneware, with a blue-green tone. Pieces are coated with white slip, and decorative designs are added using a variety of techniques. This style originated in the 15th century and continues in a revived form today.<br/>
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:55:40-04

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A local art collector has curated a display of Korean art and culture that will be featured in a pop-up museum at Ellicott City's visitor center.

Mi Schill Kim has assembled the HanGuk Art Center pop-up museum, with more than 30 art pieces including pottery, painting, screens, artifacts and books, announced Visit Howard County.

She hopes to ultimately find a permanent location for the museum. Her vision "is to bring Korean art and culture to all." She is the owner-operator of the former Asian Art Collective gallery, that was on Main Street for more than 20 years.

The pop-up museum will be in the Howard County Welcome Center, at 8267 Main Street in Ellicott City’s historic district.

It will be open through February 2025.

A ribbon-cutting and private reception will be held March 28; dignitaries from the Korean Embassy are among the expected guests.

Visitors can also buy items at the art center, There will be free children's activities, including Korean English-translated coloring pages, and books on Korean art and culture can be borrowed for free.

