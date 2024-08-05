Watch Now
Police and neighborhoods come together on National Night Out

UMB Police Department
BALTIMORE — Tuesday, August 6 is National Night Out.

This is when local police departments and neighborhoods come together to build unity in making our communities safer to live and work.

A wide range of fun events, including block parties and cookouts, have been scheduled around the area.

Here's a list:

  • Woodmoor Community Association
    When: August 6 from 6 to 8pm
    Where: Woodmoor RAC located at 7111 Croydon Road, Gwynn Oak 21207
  • Garwyn Oaks United Neighborhood Association
    When: August 6 from 5 to 8pm
    Where: Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2610 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore 21216
  • White Marsh Volunteer Fire Department
    When: August 6 from 4 to 8 pm
    *This event will have food trucks, face painting, raffles and live music with appearances from the Oriole Bird, and Paw Patrol.
  • The Baltimore County Police Department participates in several National Night Out events in all 12 of their precincts.
  • The Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagementwill join communities in all 9 districts for National Night Out events.
  • Maryland State Police assigned to all barracks will join National Night Out events throughout the state.
  • Howard County Police joins National Night Out
    When: August 6 from 5 to 8pm
    Where: Clarksville Commons
    *This FREE event will feature police and fire displays, live music, child-friendly activities, games, giveaways and more!

  • National Night Out Events with Anne Arundel County Police

