Police and neighborhoods come together on National Night Out

BALTIMORE — Tuesday, August 6 is National Night Out.
This is when local police departments and neighborhoods come together to build unity in making our communities safer to live and work.
A wide range of fun events, including block parties and cookouts, have been scheduled around the area.
Here's a list:
- Woodmoor Community Association
When: August 6 from 6 to 8pm
Where: Woodmoor RAC located at 7111 Croydon Road, Gwynn Oak 21207
- Garwyn Oaks United Neighborhood Association
When: August 6 from 5 to 8pm
Where: Augsburg Evangelical Lutheran Church at 2610 Garrison Blvd, Baltimore 21216
- White Marsh Volunteer Fire Department
When: August 6 from 4 to 8 pm
*This event will have food trucks, face painting, raffles and live music with appearances from the Oriole Bird, and Paw Patrol.
- The Baltimore County Police Department participates in several National Night Out events in all 12 of their precincts.
- The Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagementwill join communities in all 9 districts for National Night Out events.
- Maryland State Police assigned to all barracks will join National Night Out events throughout the state.
- Howard County Police joins National Night Out
When: August 6 from 5 to 8pm
Where: Clarksville Commons
*This FREE event will feature police and fire displays, live music, child-friendly activities, games, giveaways and more!
National Night Out Events with Anne Arundel County Police