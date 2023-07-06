Poe Baltimore hosting sixth annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival

BALTIMORE — To commemorate the 174th anniversary of Edgar Allan Poe's death, Poe Baltimore will host the sixth annual International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards.

It will feature vendors, performances, readings tours, music, art demonstrations, a coffin building display and the Black Cat Ball.

General admission is free and will take place October 7-8, 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

It will be in front of Poe House at 203 N. Amity St.

Special events are ticketed, including tours of The Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, "The Death Weekend Poe Places Bus Tour” of historic sites in Baltimore associated with Poe’s Death, “PROM NITE” at the Black Cat Ball at Westminster Hall and a Bloody Mary Brunch with Poe.

Additional festival events at locations around the city include a “Poe in Comics & Poe Death Exhibits” at Westminster Hall & Burying Ground.

Proceeds from The International Edgar Allan Poe Festival and Awards (Poe Fest International) will benefit The Edgar Allan Poe House & Museum and Poe Baltimore, a nonprofit organization.

For more information, click here.

To get tickets, click here.