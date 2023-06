BALTIMORE — It turned out to be a beautiful evening for Pints in the Park.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires forced organizers to postpone last week's kickoff.

For one Friday a month, June through September, join the Downtown Partnership in Center Plaza for food, live music, beer and wine by Guilford Hall Brewery.

The next event dates are July 14, August 11 and September 8.

