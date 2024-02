BALTIMORE — Rock band Pearl Jam announced a new world tour and Baltimore is on the list!

The rockers will be at CFG Bank Arena on September 12, 2024.

In support of their 12th studio album, Dark Matter, the group will be hitting nine countries and 25 cities.

Special guests include Deep Sea Diver, Glen Hansard, The Murder Capital, Richard Ashcroft and Pixies at select locations.

