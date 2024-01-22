"Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure" coming to the Hippodrome

BALTIMORE — The pups from the popular kids' show "Paw Patrol" will be in town from Jan. 26 through Jan. 28 for a special performance.

You can catch "Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure" at the Hippodrome, in a Broadway-style, live-action adventure.

"Paw Patrol Live" includes a completely original storyline and very interactive performance, said Wesley Harmon, a spokesperson for the show.

Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack discover a secret treasure map while they're trying to sve Cap'n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. The pups must find the pirate treasure before Mayor Humdinger - who wants the treasure first for Foggy Bottom - beats them to it.

The show uses puppetry inspired by traditional Japanese "bunraku" puppet theatre, he said. The audience will notice how similar the characters will resemble those in the original Nickelodeon TV show.

Kids will be invited to help solve puzzles and riddles that will guide the characters along on their journey.

The show is also giving back to the community by donating 200 tickets to the Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore.

Harmon said:

We're actually really excited because we think this is going to introduce live theater to a whole new generation, and we're really excited and happy we can do this for the people of Baltimore.

Tickets and more information on the show are available here.