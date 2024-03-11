Orioles announce "Countdown to Opening Day" events

BALTIMORE — Spring is just around the corner, and that means Opening Day is almost here again.

The Orioles are counting down to the big start of the season, when they take on the L.A. Angels at 3:05 p.m. March 28.

The team is trying to build excitement with a nearly-two-week-long "Countdown to Opening Day."

The events start March 16 and run up until Opening Day.

They include one promotion outside of Baltimore, in Bel Air, where there'll be a meet-and-greet with the Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash.

Here's a list of what's coming up:

Thursday, March 21, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash meet-and-greet at Bel Air Sports Cards, 1401 Conowingo Road in Bel Air. Fans can meet Oriole Bird and Mr. Splash for photos. Open to all ages.

Saturday, March 23, 5:30 p.m. to end of the game - Spring Training Watch Party at Checkerspot Brewing Company, 1421 Ridgely Street in Baltimore. Featuring Oriole Bird, Mr. Splash and former Orioles All-Star Brad Bach. There will be Orioles giveaways and baseball bingo. No ticket required; open to all ages; must be 21+ to buy alcohol. Parking available in Lot O, plus limited street parking.

Tuesday, March 26 - Opening Day Workout and Rally at Camden Yards. Some food and merchandise will be available, as well as the main Orioles Team Store. Fans must claim a free ticket at Orioles.com/OpeningDay. Children under 18 don't need a ticket but must attend with an adult. Free parking in Lot A; fans must enter ballpark through Gate D.



More information on Countdown to Opening Day events can be found at Orioles.com/OpeningDay. Tickets for the 2024 season, excluding Opening Day, are currently on sale at Orioles.com/Tickets.