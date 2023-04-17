Opera star Andrea Bocelli to perform in Baltimore for the first time

BALTIMORE — International opera star Andrea Bocelli is set to perform live in Baltimore for the first time later this year.

The world renowned tenor joins an already stacked 2023 lineup at the newly revamped CFG Bank Arena (formerly Royal Farms Arena) on December 10.

Bocelli, who is blind, has sold more than 75 million records over the last two decades.

He's also known in North America for duets with fellow musicians including Celine Dion. The two won a Golden Globe for "The Prayer," an original song featured in the animated film Quest for Camelot.

Presale ticketsbegin Monday and will be available to the general public on April 24.