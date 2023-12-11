Nicki Minaj announces Pink Friday 2 World Tour dates, includes stop in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Calling all the Barbz!

Coming on the heels of her new studio album Pink Friday 2, Nicki Minaj announced she'll be going on tour.

The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" is coming to CFG Bank Arena on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

Minaj became “the first Woman to score 100 Billboard Hot 100 Hits” with 133 total entries to date (the most among female hip-hop acts). As a songwriter, she also holds the record for the “Most Billboard Hot 100 Entries Among Women in the 2010s.”

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, December 12.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, December 15 at 9 a.m.