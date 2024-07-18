Nick Cannon's Wild 'N Out Live bringing the laughs to Baltimore this fall

BALTIMORE — You don't have to plead the fifth but you might want to pick up and kill it because Wild 'N Out is coming to Baltimore!

Nick Cannon is bringing his "Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap," show to CFG Bank Arena on September 27.

This tour brings a high-energy improv comedy show to cities all over the country.

The show is where some of today's biggest comedians have gotten their start like Kevin Hart, Pete Davidson and Katt Williams. It also serves as a platform for upcoming musicians.

Wild 'N Out cast members from past and present will be engaging audiences with improv games and freestyle battles. The tour will also host musical performances by musical artists, alongside interactive audience games allowing fans to participate in the show's challenges.

