A new trail opens at Centennial Park today, and it will be welcoming for all.

WMAR-2 News/Lamont Williams Girl with braids plays on an accessible playground in Howard County, Md on November 17, 2023.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball celebrated the opening of the "trailblazing" new sensory trail Friday morning.

"This world-class trail loop includes music features, sensory panels, and sensory play equipment near the all-access playground," read a release on the ribbon cutting ceremony.

WMAR-2 News/Lamont Williams Mom and baby enjoy an accessible swing at an accessible playground in Howard County, Md. on November 17, 2023.

"Parks are a place where our entire community is welcome," says Ball.