Ne-Yo, Fantasia to perform at Capital Jazz Fest in June at Merriweather Post Pavilion

COLUMBIA, Md. — Capital Jazz Fest is coming to the Merriweather Post Pavilion with big stars set to perform.

Performances include Ne-Yo, Fantasia, Joe, Corinne Bailey Rae, and much more.

George Benson will also be headlining day two of the festival.

During the weekend a special tribute will be made to Michael Jackson featuring a plethora of surprise guests.

The festival is set to kickoff on June 2nd and will run until June 4th.

To view the full talent lineup, click here.

Tickets will go on sale on April 8th.

Information for ticket prices and where to purchases tickets can be found here