Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Ne-Yo, Fantasia to perform at Capital Jazz Fest in June at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Ne-Yo
Vianney Le Caer/Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Ne-Yo poses for photographer upon arrival at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Ne-Yo
Posted at 2:39 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 14:39:35-04

COLUMBIA, Md. — Capital Jazz Fest is coming to the Merriweather Post Pavilion with big stars set to perform.

Performances include Ne-Yo, Fantasia, Joe, Corinne Bailey Rae, and much more.

George Benson will also be headlining day two of the festival.

During the weekend a special tribute will be made to Michael Jackson featuring a plethora of surprise guests.

The festival is set to kickoff on June 2nd and will run until June 4th.

To view the full talent lineup, click here.

Tickets will go on sale on April 8th.

Information for ticket prices and where to purchases tickets can be found here

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices