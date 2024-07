COLUMBIA, Md. — There's no gray area because KAYTRANADA is coming to Columbia!

The music producer/ rapper announced will bring his "revered live show" to Merriweather Post Pavilion on October 6. The upcoming tour will feature collaborator Channel Tres as a special guest across all dates and appearances.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of his KAYATRANADA's third studio album "Timeless."

To buy tickets,click here.