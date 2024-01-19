Monster Jam returns to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — It's high flying, high octane daredevil stunts. It's rip-roarin racing.

It's Monster Jam!

And its back at CFG Arena.

The greatest show on wheels has world class drivers compete to see who can pull off the best stunts.

We asked one driver his signature move.

"I love doing the moonwalk, it's where you balance a 12,000 pound Monster Jam truck on its two bkt tires and try to walk it up backwards," one driver said.

You can catch the greatest show on wheels this Saturday at 1 and 7, and Sunday at 1.