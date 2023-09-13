Monster Jam comes rolling back into Baltimore in January

BALTIMORE — Rev up your engines because Monster Jam returns to Baltimore!

Baltimore Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series East is coming to CFG Bank Arena on Friday, January 19- Sunday, January 21.

At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000 pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

Fans will be able to see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs and take pictures.

The Arena Series West Champion will receive an automatic bid to the Monster Jam World Finals® to compete for the title of World Champion.

The 2024 Monster Jam World Finals will be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on May 18.

Tickets and Pit Passes are available for purchase here.