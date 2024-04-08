Missy Elliott coming to Baltimore this summer

BALTIMORE — Ready to get your freak on at the CFG Bank Arena?

Hip-hop star Missy Elliott's new tour will make a stop in Baltimore on Aug. 1. (She'll also be at D.C.'s Capital One Arena on Aug. 8.)

Elliott's "Out of This World" tour is traveling around North America from July through August, announced Live Nation today.

She's doing the tour together with Busta Rhymes, Ciara and Timbaland.

She first became a major pioneer for women in rap and hip-hop in the 1990s, especially with the release of her debut album "Supa Dupa Fly." Last year, Elliott became the first woman rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Her tour will feature an "'Out of This World' visual... with longtime collaborators – director extraordinaire Dave Meyers ('Get Ur Freak On,' 'Work It,' 'Pass That Dutch'); celebrity super-stylist and 2024 NAACP Image Awards Fashion Vanguard Award recipient June Ambrose; and acclaimed creative director Hi-Hat (The Voice) – to bring her intergalactic vision to life."

The Verizon ticket presale starts April 9 at 10 a.m..

Other presales will run throughout the week, until the general sale starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at Missy-Elliott.com .