Merriweather to host stacked lineup of live country concerts

COLUMBIA, Md. — Merriweather is set to host a stacked lineup of live concerts this year, especially for country music fans.

The fun kicks-off May 6 for the two-day M3 Rock Festival headlined by legendary rock band Styx.

Young the Giant and Milky Chance take the stage on June 10.

The weekend of June 23 will be a busy one.

That Friday Weezer comes to town, followed the next day by Dave Matthews Band.

The Cure will close out the weekend on Sunday, June 25.

Two days later, Shania Twain is scheduled to perform as part of her 'Queen of Me' Tour.

On July 7, country superstar Luke Bryan takes over the Pavilion.

The following week Counting Crows make their return with special guests Dashboard Confessional.

Jason Aldean makes his way to Columbia on July 27, before Willie Nelson and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats take over the next day as headliners for the Outlaw Music Festival.

August starts off with the Chicks World Tour 2023.

Two days after that, O.A.R. will join the Goo Goo Dolls for their Big Night Out Tour.

The Sharp Dressed Man Tour featuring ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd makes a stop in Howard County on September 2.

Arctic Monkeys, Beck and Death Cab for Cutie round out the rest of the month.

The concert season then wraps up October 6 with the Zac Brown Band.

For more information on each show, click here.