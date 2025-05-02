'May The Fourth Be With You' Weekend Planner

If you plan to join the dark side this weekend, here are a few stop you can make before you go.

1.Towsontown Spring Festival- Sat-Sun: The Towsontown Festival returns this weekend! More than 300 vendors are taking over the downtown Towson area. Selling jewelry, art, food and more. Live bands are performing both Saturday and Sunday. There's also a beer garden and a carnival.

2.Kinetic Sculpture Race- Sat.: one of Baltimore's quirkiest races is happening tomorrow. The Kinetic Sculpture Race! Contestants must travel by land and water to get to the finish line. The opening ceremony at the American visionary art museum starts at nine tomorrow morning.

3.The Decoy and Wildlife Festival- Sat-Sun: Havre de Grace is celebrating its claim to fame this weekend. The Decoy and Wildlife Festival! It runs tomorrow and Sunday at the Star Center. Havre de Grace calls itself the decoy capital of the world and this event supports its decoy museum.

4.May the Force be with the O's- Fri & Sun.: May the force be with the Orioles. Its Star Wars weekend at Camden Yards. Friday fans can get a Star Wars-themed Colton Cowser bobblehead. And on Sunday, they're giving out Star Wars-themed bobbleheads of Gunnar Henderson. The O's take on the Kansas city royals.

5. Star Wars Day at Carroll Co. Public Library- Sat.: May the Force be with you this weekend at the Carroll County Public Library as they celebrate Star Wars Day! There will be crafts and scavenger hunts for you and the family to enjoy. The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. at the North Carroll Branch.

6. Jedi Academy- Sat.: Calling all the Jedi and Padawans! Your training starts tomorrow at the Maryland Science Center's Jedi Academy. Put your mind skills to the test with a series of engineering challenges, and sharpen your lightsaber skills to complete a mission to escape the Death Star. And if one day filled with galactic fun isn't enough, be sure to stay for a sleepover! Get your tickets here.

7. Mt. Vernon Flower Mart- Fri & Sat: You know its spring time when flower mart returns to mt. Vernon place! It's the oldest free public festival in Baltimore. There are dozens of plant vendors, craft-makers and food. And of course, the famous lemon sticks! Flower mart runs Friday and Saturday.