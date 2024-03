BALTIMORE — Are you ready to hear some singing?

Grammy award-winning artist Maxwell announced The Serenade 2024 North American Tour and this includes a stop in Baltimore.

The singer will make a stop at CFG Bank Arena on September 21. He'll be joined by special guest and two-time Grammy award-winning singer Jazmine Sullivan.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.here.