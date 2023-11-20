Maryland Zoo offering reduced ticket prices for winter months

BALTIMORE — The weather is changing and so are prices at the Maryland Zoo.

Starting on December 1, general admission to the Zoo drops from $24 to $18.

Each January and February, the lower admission reflects reduced activity during the coldest months of the year.

Don't worry, you'll still be able to see animals like prairie dogs, African penguins, the Amur leopard, cheetahs, lions, and otters during the colder weather.

The Zoo will return to its normal pricing on March 1.