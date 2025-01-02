Maryland Zoo offering discounts for winter

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is offering a $9 discount, limited days off of its general admission for the winter.

Visitors can check out the animals for just $24, instead of the current $33 admission, from Jan. 3 through the end of February.

The Zoo will also again have limited hours for the winter months.

It will only be open Fridays through Mondays.

The admission price includes unlimited rides on the train and carousel, weather permitting.

The normal pricing will return March 1.

The zoo says animals like prairie dogs, African penguins, Amur leopard, cheetahs, lions, and otters are likely to be visible in the colder weather.

Others, like chimpanzees and giraffes, can be seen in their indoor areas.

Zoo President and CEO Kirby Fowler said in a statement: