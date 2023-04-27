Maryland School for the Blind hosts See Beyond Festival this weekend

This Saturday Maryland School for the Blind is hosting the See Beyond Festival.

The festival offers visitors a unique opportunity to complete various challenges without vision.

Those attending will be handed a free pair of eye shades that block out sight.

You'll then be able to experience different sports like baseball, soccer, and lacrosse, all while using other senses.

"Cause people you know they lose their vision throughout life so we'll all experience some level of vision loss but you don't have to be scared of it, you don't have to be discouraged by it, everyone who's blind or low vision can have a wonderful and successful life and learn to adapt to those changes," said school superintendent Robert Hair.

The free festival will also feature live bands and a craft market.

