BALTIMORE — It will be just fine!

Mary J. Blige is coming to Baltimore on her "The For My Fans Tour," with special guests NE-YO and Mario.

She will be at CFG Bank Arena on Friday, April 4.

Newer fans may recognize her as Monet Tejada from the hit TV show Power, but others know her from hit songs like "Just Fine," and "Family Affair."

Tickets will be available starting with artist presale beginning on Tuesday, October 1.

General on-sale starts Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m., here.