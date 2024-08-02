Mariah Carey's Christmas tour to stop in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Thirty years ago, Mariah Carey released one of the most popular Christmas songs ever - and she's celebrating in a big way this upcoming holiday season.

The "Queen of Christmas" and music icon will be stopping by Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena on December 7.

It's part of her 20-city Christmas tour, called "Mariah Carey's Christmas Time," which also includes a stop in Washington, D.C.'s Capital One Arena on December 1.

Live Nation Mariah Carey's Christmas Time



She was also in Baltimore last Christmas.

Presales start on August 6 and the general sale starts on August 9.

The tour marking the 30th anniversary of her "Merry Christmas" album promises to be "Carey's grandest holiday spectacle to date and is the first of many surprises she has in store" for the anniversary, said Live Nation in a press release.

Carey will be touring from November 6 through December 17.

Tickets can be bought here.

