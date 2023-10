BALTIMORE — Mariah Carey is stopping in Baltimore this December and it's not a fantasy.

The iconic singer is coming to CFG Arena for her "Merry Christmas One and All Show" on Friday, December 15.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, October 5 at 10 a.m. with the code CHRISTMAS.

General on sale tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10 a.m.

To buy tickets, click here.