M3 Rock Festival returning to Merriweather Post Pavilion

Posted at 2:01 PM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 14:01:44-05

COLUMBIA, Md. — For the 15th year, the M3 Rock Festival is returning to the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The show filled with hard rock and heavy metal will be in Columbia on May 4 and May 5, 2024.

M3 Rock Festival 2024 kicks off with performances from Queensrÿche, Stephen Pearcy of Ratt, Last In Line, Quiet Riot, Lynch Mob, Doro, Aldo Nova, Child’s Play, Fan Halen, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m.

To get tickets, click here.

Tickets can also be purchased at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

