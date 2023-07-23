Watch Now
Local festival celebrates Black entrepreneurship

Posted at 7:00 PM, Jul 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-23 19:00:37-04

BALTIMORE — The Brilliance in Black Festival was held on Saturday at West Shore Park at the Inner Harbor.

There was live music, Black-owned games, and more.

This year was something different as they combined the festival with another event.

"The All Drinks Black Happy Hour is only Black-owned liquors on the bar. So, we combine the two festivals; the festival and the happy hour to make the Brilliance in Black Festival," said Kiana Ebonè, Brilliance in Black.

WMAR-2 News is told they host an event every first Friday of the month.

They've has game night, ladies night, happy hour, wine tastings, and even a boat trip.

