Local festival celebrates Black entrepreneurship

BALTIMORE — The Brilliance in Black Festival was held on Saturday at West Shore Park at the Inner Harbor.

There was live music, Black-owned games, and more.

This year was something different as they combined the festival with another event.

"The All Drinks Black Happy Hour is only Black-owned liquors on the bar. So, we combine the two festivals; the festival and the happy hour to make the Brilliance in Black Festival," said Kiana Ebonè, Brilliance in Black.

WMAR-2 News is told they host an event every first Friday of the month.

They've has game night, ladies night, happy hour, wine tastings, and even a boat trip.​