Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAround Town

Actions

Lionel Richie joins Earth, Wind & Fire at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in August

Lionel Ritchie
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Lionel Ritchie seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Friday, May 10, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Lionel Ritchie
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:55:39-05

BALTIMORE — And the big stars keep on coming.

CFG Bank Arena on Monday announced the latest live concert coming to Baltimore.

This time it's music legends Lionel Richie joined by Earth, Wind & Fire!

They will take the stage on August 19.

Tickets for the live performance go on sale starting at 10am on March 7.

It's already a jammed pack schedule at the newly revamped arena.

Acts set to appear later this year include Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Kiss, Adam Sandler, and Chris Stapleton.

For more live events check out our new Around Town section.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices