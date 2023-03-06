Lionel Richie joins Earth, Wind & Fire at Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena in August

BALTIMORE — And the big stars keep on coming.

CFG Bank Arena on Monday announced the latest live concert coming to Baltimore.

This time it's music legends Lionel Richie joined by Earth, Wind & Fire!

They will take the stage on August 19.

Tickets for the live performance go on sale starting at 10am on March 7.

It's already a jammed pack schedule at the newly revamped arena.

Acts set to appear later this year include Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Kiss, Adam Sandler, and Chris Stapleton.

For more live events check out our new Around Town section.