BALTIMORE — Lil Wayne and "Friends" are coming to Baltimore for the 92Q Jams Winter Fest.

The event is at CFG Arena on December 16 and no it won't cost you a 'milli.'

Presale starts Thursday, October 5, at 10:00 a.m., with the code WEEZY.

General tickets go on sale Friday, October 6 at 10:00 a.m.

To grab tickets,click here.