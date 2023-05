BALTIMORE — Chicago-rapper Lil Durk is coming to CFG Arena this summer!

The rapper will be in Baltimore Friday, August 4 for his 'Sorry For the Drought' tour.

The tour will also be bringing rappers NLE Choppa and DD Osama to CFG Bank Arena as well.

Presale tickets go on sale May 17 at 10:00 a.m.

For more information about tickets, click here.