BALTIMORE — Don't stand too close because his drip is too hard, but Lil Baby is coming to Baltimore!

The rap superstar announced his WHAM World Tour will be making a stop at CFG Bank Arena on June 17.

This tour is Lil Baby's first headline tour since 2022.

He'll have special guests BigXthaPlug and NLE Choppa at his show in Baltimore as well.

Tickets will be available starting on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.

General tickets and VIP package information can be found here.