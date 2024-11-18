Watch Now
Legendary rocker Rod Stewart to perform at Merriweather with Cheap Trick

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Rod Stewart performs at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, in Alpharetta, Ga. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
COLUMBIA, Md. — Columbia, get ready to rock!

Legendary rocker Rod Stewart is coming to Merriweather Post Pavilion as part of his “One Last Time” tour.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall-of-Fame inductee will perform live July 19, 2025.

Stewart is known for classic hits like "Maggie May," "Da Ya Think I’m Sexy," "Tonight’s the Night," "Forever Young,” "Have I Told You Lately That I Love You,” and "Young Turks."

Joining Stewart on stage will be fellow Hall-of-Fame members Cheap Trick.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 10am.

