BALTIMORE — Grammy-winning artist Ledisi is coming to Baltimore and she's bringing a special guest with her.

On March 16, 2024, Ledisi will be performing at The Lyric with Raheem Devaughn.

She's set to drop her new single "Sell Me No Dreams," off her highly anticipated 2024 album.

Tickets go on sale December 1 at 10 a.m.

Venue presale starts Thursday at 10 a.m., with code GOOD.

To purchase tickets, click here.