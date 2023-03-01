Watch Now
Kiss to bring their 'End of the Road Tour' to Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena

Posted at 10:19 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 10:25:23-05

BALTIMORE — Another big name band is set to take the stage at the newly revamped CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore.

Legendary rock band Kiss will make a stop downtown on November 29 as part of their 'End of the Road Tour.'

Tickets go on sale starting March 6.

It's the latest local live concert to be announced this year, joining other scheduled performances by Bruce Springsteen, Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Stevie Nicks with Billy Joel, and so many more.

