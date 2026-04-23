'Kimberly Akimbo' musical headed to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An award-winning musical is coming to Baltimore.

"Kimberly Akimbo," a musical that centers around a 16-year-old girl named Kimberly who ages four times faster than everyone else, is coming to the Hippodrome from April 28-May 3.

Marcus Phillips, who plays Seth, says to think of Benjamin Button, but instead of aging down, she's aging rapidly.

The show focuses on themes like not taking any moment for granted.

"This show just really puts you in that world to give you a perspective on what it means to live life to the fullest," Phillips said.

Phillips' character Seth is described as Kimberly's first friend in the show.

"He's very different than all the other teenagers—not like in a crazy sense, but more like he's a blunt person... I feel like in high school is when you really start being aware of how everyone's perceiving you and what you're wearing and who you're trying to impress, and things like that. Seth is just not about that at all," Phillips said.

The show is on a national tour and is currently in North Carolina before coming to Baltimore.

To buy tickets to the show, click here.