Kidz Bop Live coming to Pier Six Pavilion

BALTIMORE — Bring your kids to rock out this summer at Pier Six Pavilion, with the return of Kidz Bop Live.

The popular family-friendly cover band is launching its "Certified BOP Tour," and will make a stop in Baltimore on July 18.

Ticket presales start Feb. 11, and the general sale starts Feb. 14.

The Kidz Bop Kids - Aleah, Cliff, Matty and Shila - will perform hits from their latest album, "Kidz Bop 50," like "espresso" and HOT TO GO!" as well as classic Kidz Bop songs.

There will be a new stage design and interactive elements, plus the return of the Daddy Dance Off.

Kidz Bop has generated 14 billion streams since 2001 and records in five different languages, according to a press release.

More information is at KidzBop.com .