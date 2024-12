BALTIMORE — Sometimes you have to pop out and show people!

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will take over 19 stadiums in North America and one of those stadiums is in Maryland.

The tour will make a stop at Northwest Stadium on June 18, 2025.

Exclusive Cash App Visa Card pre-sale begins on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m.

General on-sale starts on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. here.