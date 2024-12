COLUMBIA, Md. — It's not yet Christmas but Merriweather Post Pavilion is already getting ready for warmer weather.

On Monday the venue announced country superstar Keith Urban would be live in concert on June 19, 2025.

The four time Grammy winner will be joined by special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.

Ticketsfor Urban's High and Alive World Tour go on sale December 13.