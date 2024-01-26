Justin Timberlake hits the road for first global tour in 5 years

BALTIMORE — For the first time in five years, Justin Timberlake is hitting the road for a global tour.

The ten time Grammy Award winning musician made the announcement Thursday on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Baltimore is among 21 U.S. cities chosen for the tour.

The former lead member of *NSYNC will take the stage at CFG Bank Arena on July 3.

Timberlake is due to release a new album on March 15, his first since 2018.

General tickets for the Baltimore performance go on sale starting February 2.