Jurassic Quest to bring massive dinosaur show to Timonium

TIMONIUM, Md. — It calls itself the "nation's biggest dinosaur experience, and it's rolling into the Maryland State Fairgrounds next month.

Jurassic Quest will bring its interactive, prehistoric world of dinosaurs to Baltimore County for four days - Jan. 12 through Jan. 15. General admission tickets cost $22, and all tickets can be bought online.

The event is typically held inside, or mostly inside. It will feature life-size, animatronic dinosaurs and plenty of games and activities that are both fun and educational.

This year's Quest will include three baby dinosaurs - Cami, the camarasaurus; Tyson the T-rex; and Trixie the triceratops.

There'll also be a raptor training show, where kids can learn to train a raptor, some of the largest rideable dinosaurs available, fossil digs, coloring stations, and a lot of rides and activities for children under 10 as well. There'll be a 50-foot long spinosaurus "that you definitely want to see in person," said Park Ranger Marty, one of the dinosaur experts at the event.

All the dinosaurs are life-size, and the largest is 70 feet long, he said. There'll also be some real fossils, like a tooth and a bone, and others are replicas.

WMAR Park Ranger Marty with Cami, the baby dinosaur



