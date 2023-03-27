John Mayer joins long list of concerts coming to CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE — John Mayer is joining the long list of concerts coming soon the Baltimore's CFG Bank Arena.

The renowned singer and guitarist is currently on his Solo Acoustic Arena Tour.

He'll be stopping downtown on Friday, October 20.

Ticket presales start March 29 at 9am and run through March 30 at 10pm.

Mayer is known for several hit songs including “Gravity,” “Heartbreak Warfare,” “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

Multi-platinum GRAMMY nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open for Mayer.

The former Royal Farms Arena has undergone major renovations since being taken over by new management.

Bruce Springsteen will be the first live concert held at the newly revamped arena on April 7.

Other acts slated to perform later this year include Lizzo, Janet Jackson, Kiss, and Adam Sandler.

