Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill to perform at CFG Arena for Summer Block Party tour

Live Nation Urban
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 24, 2023
BALTIMORE — Live Nation Urban announced the lineup to what is set to be one of the biggest R&B tours of 2023.

Titled the "Summer Block Party," it's headlined by multi-platinum quartet Jodeci, R&B trio SWV and Baltimore R&B group Dru Hill.

The tour includes a stop at CFG Bank Arena on July 29, 2023.

Presale goes live on Tuesday, April 25 at 10 a.m., while Live Nation presale follows Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

The general on-sale begins Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available here.

