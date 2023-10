BALTIMORE — Comedian Jim Jefferies has announced 16 additional stops on his "Give Em What They Want" Tour and one of those is in Baltimore.

he comedian will be making Baltimoreans laugh on January 12, 2024, at The Lyric.

The "Give Em What They Want" Tour started at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America.

Presale begins Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m., with the code WANT.

General admission goes on sale October 6, at 10 a.m.

