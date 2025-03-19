Jim Gaffigan, Whitney Cummings bringing the laughs to Charm City

BALTIMORE — Spring is just a day away but a pair of comedy superstars are already gearing up for fall, announcing shows at the Lyric in Baltimore.

Whitney Cummings will perform live there on October 4, followed by Jim Gaffigan on November 14.

A multi-time Grammy and Emmy award winning actor, writer, and comedian, Gaffigan is known for multiple specials on Comedy Central, HBO, and Netflix.

Last year he toured with Jerry Seinfeld, and during the 2024 Presidential campaign, he even roasted President Donald Trump at the Al Smith Dinner.

As for Cummings, she's been busy on her Big Baby stand-up tour.

The popular comic is known for being a co-creator and co-writer of the hit sitcom, 2 Broke Girls, and the star of her own show, Whitney.

Tickets for both shows go on sale March 21.