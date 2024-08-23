Jeeps rule the land while planes run the skies this weekend in Ocean City

BALTIMORE — Labor Day weekend is around the corner which for Ocean City means the summer season is beginning to wind down.

Until then things remain busy as usual, especially this weekend when two major events take over town.

The Ocean City Air Show and Jeep Fest attract thousands of people annually.

In fact the Jeep Fest is already underway, running through Sunday.

Highlighted by the daily Beach Crawl where hundreds of Jeeps glide across the sand from the Pier to 30th Street.

Another centerpiece is the sand obstacle course giving Jeep owners a shot to show off their skills.

Described as a Jeep playground and roller coaster ride on four wheels, the course is custom made.

The OC Convention Center will act as the event's home base with dozens of Jeep vendors and showrooms.

Of course that's not all, Jeep Fest will host a concert headlined by country music star Jason Michael Carroll on August 24.

While Jeeps rule on land, show planes will run the skies.

Spanning the beach from 13th to 17th Street, at least 10 acts will take to the air on Saturday and Sunday.

Performances are scheduled both days between noon and 3:30pm. Each will close out with the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team and Italian Air Force Frecce Tricolori.

For tickets and information on the Air Show, click here. For more on the Jeep Fest, tap here.