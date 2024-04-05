Watch Now
Jack Harlow set to headline Preakness LIVE

BALTIMORE — What's popping?

Jack Harlow will take the stage at Preakness LIVE following the races on Saturday, May 18.

This will be his debut on the Pimlico infield.

Preakness LIVE features a full day of live music and entertainment starting at 10:30 a.m., including performances by Gryffin, Channel Tres, Frank Walker and Chantel Jeffries.

Tickets for all Preakness LIVE events can be purchased here.

"We’re thrilled to be back for Preakness 149 and Preakness LIVE, and to celebrate the incredible connection this event has to the city of Baltimore and to Maryland," said Belinda Stronach, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST. "We are proud to work with exceptional national and local partners who share our vision for the future of the highest standard of world-class Thoroughbred horse racing combined with unique and elevated guest experiences, and exciting wagering opportunities.”

