It's not your imagination, The Temptations really are coming to Baltimore w/ The Four Tops

BALTIMORE — Two legendary musical groups are headed to Baltimore next Spring.

The Tempations and Four Tops are joining forces for an unforgettable night of hit songs at the Lyric on April 18.

Known for hit tunes like “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” the Temptations are led by Otis Williams, the lone surviving original member of the legendary Motown group.

If that's not enough, they'll be joined by fellow Hall of Fame members, The Four Tops.

Despite all four founding members passing away, current lead singer Ronnie McNeir continues belting out fan favorites such as “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” and “Baby I Need Your Loving.”

Tickets start at $45 and go on sale December 15.