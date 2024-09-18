It's ladies' night at M&T Bank Stadium! Date announced for 'A Purple Evening'

BALTIMORE — Get ready for some football! One Monday night in October the ladies will take over M&T Bank Stadium. It's 'A Purple Evening.'

The annual event focuses on female Ravens fans and lets them experience everything at the stadium from drills on the field to a tour of the locker room.

The event is Monday, October 14 and gates open at 5pm. All fans in attendance will get a Ravens cooler bag.

There is also an opportunity to get autographs and pictures from some current players and Ravens legends. Those names have not been announced yet.

Fans will also have a chance to participate in a live fan forum and play Ravens bingo.

The event is for fans 18 and older. Tickets are on sale now and cost $35.

