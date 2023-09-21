It's a bird, it's a plane, it's... a raptor!

BALTIMORE — Spooky season is approaching and ghosts and ghouls aren't the only thing that will be in the air!

Thousands of raptors fly over Baltimore each year during their migration south and you can get a ticket to watch it.

Meteorologist Chris Swaim

Baltimore Green Space will be hosting a Hawk Migration Celebration at Fairwood Forest on Saturday, October 7, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m.

Viewers will enjoy close-up views of hawks, see a bird banding demonstration, go on a forest walk with a naturalist and more.

Refreshments, hands-on activities and kid-appropriate learning opportunities from local partners like Natural History Society of Maryland, Birds of Urban Baltimore and Carrie Murray Nature Center will be available.

Tickets are free and click here to get one.