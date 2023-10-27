Iron Maiden to play CFG Bank Arena next year

BALTIMORE — Metal is returning to Baltimore in a big way next year.

Iron Maiden, one of the pioneers of heavy metal, is set to rock CFG Bank Arena on Nov. 12, 2024.

Live Nation announced today that the English rockers are going on the road with their "The Future Past Tour."

The tour will include music from their major 1986 album "Somewhere in Time," as well as songs from their most recent album "Senjutsu," and other fan favorites. The tour played to more than 750,000 fans at more than 30 sold-out shows across Europe this past summer, said Live Nation.

Band manager Rod Smallwood said this tour "is one of the most exciting tours we’ve ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band.”

Tickets will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. The Iron Maiden Fan Club will get access to a presale on Oct. 31. More information is at IronMaiden.com . Tickets can be bought onTicketmaster.

